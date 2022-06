ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Grab the opportunity to meet with multiple employers at the Virginia Career Works’ “re-entry fair and hiring event” this Wednesday.

Job seekers can visit 3601 Thirlane Rd., Suite 2 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More information can be found on the Virginia Career Works website.

