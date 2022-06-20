Hometown Local
Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead celebrates 50 years of service

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead celebrated 50 years of service on Sunday.

The former tobacco plantation is in Patrick County and was once known as the “Rock Spring Plantation”.

It is where tobacco tycoon R.J. Reynolds was born. The historic structure was deeded to Virginia Tech in 1970, where it has become a museum, community gathering place, and educational and cultural center.

In celebration of the anniversary, Sunday there was live music, tours, demonstrations, and a ceremony.

Officials also shared exciting news about the future of the facility.

“The homestead also broke ground on a new commercial kitchen during the event. The $800,000 expansion is a gift from the Reynolds family to mark the anniversary and will allow the center to offer culinary programming, workforce development, and a place for local food entrepreneurs to create prototypes of their products.”

