Wildlife Center of Virginia treats its 90,000th wild animal

Eastern Cottontail rabbit, treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Eastern Cottontail rabbit, treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.(Wildlife Center of Virginia)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia announced Monday it has treated its 90,000th wild animal since the organization’s founding in 1982.

The 90,000 animals the shelter has cared for include more than 200 species of native birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, according to the organization.

The number includes a great diversity of wild species, from the very smallest to the largest, and the most common to some of the rarest and endangered. These patients have presented with a wide range of injuries and environmental problems, but the Center has always been here for them,” said Current Wildlife Center President Ed Clark. “The Center has been able to accomplish all of this thanks to the legions of dedicated professionals, students, and volunteers who help in this life-saving work, and through the generosity of thousands of caring and committed donors and supporters.” Clark shared.

The shelter took in an Eastern Cottontail rabbit in May, which pushed them to the 90,000 mark.

