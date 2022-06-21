Hometown Local
Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service

(WPTA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Amtrak Release) - Amtrak has scheduled a second daily departure from Roanoke, offering another option for travel to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast and Southwest Virginia. The new service begins July 11, with tickets already available.

The new service means Amtrak offers morning and afternoon options in both directions between Roanoke, Washington, and the Northeast Corridor, according to Amtrak.

Ticketing and reservations can be handled on Amtrak.com, Amtrak mobile apps, or by calling 800-USA-Rail. Boarding documents can be self-printed, or customers using smartphones or mobile devices can present eTickets to conductors by opening documents in their email.

