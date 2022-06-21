Bedford County therapeutic riding and horse rescue farm sends equestrian team to national competition

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Just off Route 221 in Bedford County, it’s a sunny Tuesday at Brook Hill Farm.

Jordan Altman gets ready to ride Amelia, one of the rescue horses on these grounds.

As she gets her warmed up, she reflects on a recent Pony Club competition the girls equestrian team competed in.

“It’s kind of special because we don’t go to many competitions like this. A lot of times we go maybe once a year and the result: we had a lot of fun, experienced new things,” said Altman.

Now, that team is galloping toward something exciting. Their efforts in that recent Lexington competition are now sending them to a national competition in North Carolina.

But Brook Hill’s mission is what makes this achievement special.

“We do equine therapy for at-risk youth, working with kids with mental and physical disabilities,” said Jo Anne Miller, executive director.

Miller will be the first to tell you opportunities like this don’t come around often.

“A lot of our clients are low-income, so they never have this kind of opportunity to go to this kind of competition and just considering we’re at-risk youth riding rescue horses to be actually involved in such an important competition is huge,” said Miller.

Others here agree with her.

“We all have our issues and everything and we kind of put that behind and take rescue horses that we worked with on our own and it’s kind of like we’ve built a bond with these horses and kind of trained them ourselves to an extent and then we get to take pretty much our horses to a competition and show them off,” said Madi Jordan.

For now, they’ll spend their days continuing to bond with horses like Amelia as they aim for the stars in next month’s competition.

