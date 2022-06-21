Brent Pry, Mike Burnop Hold Court at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Pry is just months away from his first season in Blacksburg
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The college football season is less than two months away and it’s been a fast and furious spring and early summer for new Hokies head coach Brent Pry. Monday night Coach Pry was joined by Tech radio analyst and Hokie Hall of Famer Mike Burnop as the featured guests of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting in Salem. The head Hokie touched on several hot button topics, from recruiting to the transfer portal and NIL. Most importantly he wanted to make a connection with Hokie fans here in the Roanoke Valley
