Campbell County deputies searching for stolen tractor valued around $50,000

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a large John Deere tractor that was stolen from a farm in the Winfall area in Campbell County.

Deputies say the tractor is a 6130D John Deere, with an approximate value of $50,000.

6130D John Deere tractor stolen in Campbell County.

Deputies say the tractor was stolen between June 19th and 20th.

Anyone with information about possible suspects or the location of the tractor is asked to call The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

