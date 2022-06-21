Hometown Local
COVID hospitalizations up in Virginia

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,844,313, cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 21, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,527 from the 1,841,786 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 1,733 new cases.

556 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 536 reported Monday. 112,066 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Federal one-stop website for COVID info

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Since the pandemic began, 14,108,413 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 17.9% positivity rate from tests over the last week, the same as the number reported Monday for the previous seven days.

As of Tuesday, there have been 20,467 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 20,455 reported Monday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

