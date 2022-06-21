Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Ferrum Hires Patrick Corrigan to Lead Basketball Program

Corrigan is a former Panther Assistant
By Travis Wells
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) -Ferrum has a new head men’s basketball coach and he’s a familar face. Patrick Corrigan was an assistant there from 2018 to 2020. Since then he’s been at Cal Poly-Pomona as an assistant. He replaces his former co-worker Tyler Sanborn who resigned a few weeks ago. Through his time with the Panthers and as a former player at Hampden-Sydney, Corrigan knows the ODAC well.

“Just understanding what it takes to win specifically at Ferrum,” said Corrigan. ”I thought that was an advantage in a way. Yeah, very familiar, having played at Hampden-Sydney and coached in the league. I have a ton of respect for all the coaches in the league,”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski Police identify people seen in photos found in apartment
Williamson Road crash
Roanoke Police investigate crash on Williamson Road
WDBJ7
Victims being treated after crash along Valley View Blvd. NW
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Botetourt County
File photo of police lights.
Volleyball coach charged with sex offenses

Latest News

Brent Pry addresses the Roanoke Valley Sports Club Monday night
Brent Pry, Mike Burnop Hold Court at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
A Look At McCall Football Motivation Camp
Hokies Speak At Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Hokies Speak At Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Roanoke Football Camp
Roanoke football camp to teach fundamentals, provide mentorship