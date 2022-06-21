Ferrum Hires Patrick Corrigan to Lead Basketball Program

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) -Ferrum has a new head men’s basketball coach and he’s a familar face. Patrick Corrigan was an assistant there from 2018 to 2020. Since then he’s been at Cal Poly-Pomona as an assistant. He replaces his former co-worker Tyler Sanborn who resigned a few weeks ago. Through his time with the Panthers and as a former player at Hampden-Sydney, Corrigan knows the ODAC well.

“Just understanding what it takes to win specifically at Ferrum,” said Corrigan. ”I thought that was an advantage in a way. Yeah, very familiar, having played at Hampden-Sydney and coached in the league. I have a ton of respect for all the coaches in the league,”

