Galax continuing 40-year tradition, hosting Fireman’s Carnival

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Galax Fire Department announced Tuesday that Galax is continuing a 40-year tradition of hosting the Fireman’s Carnival.

The carnival will be held June 29 to July 2 at Felts Park.

The department says this year’s show will be a little smaller than in years past. Cole Shows Amusement Company will have 10 rides at the event, smaller than the usual number of rides at the event. The carnival is also starting one day later than usual.

Galax Volunteer Firefighters are staffing bouncy houses, barrel train rides, face painting, and touch-a-truck activities.

Galax Fire is producing a Figure 8/demolition derby race July 1 and 2 starting at 7:00 p.m.

