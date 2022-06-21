GiveLocalNRV Giving Day is Wednesday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/CFNRV Release) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) will hold its 9th annual online GiveLocalNRV Giving Day Wednesday, June 22. The event engages nonprofits serving the New River Valley in raising money and awareness for their organizations.

Donors are encouraged to support their favorite nonprofits with online gifts as low as $5 at givelocalnrv.org.

This year, 106 nonprofits are participating. As of the morning of June 20, more than $173,000 has been raised from 540-plus unique donors during the early giving period, according to CFNRV. Since 2014, this annual event has raised more than $2.1 million for nonprofits, with a 2022 goal of at least $550,000.

“I love the energy and focus that GiveLocalNRV provides to the nonprofits that participate and to the donors who support them,” said Pat Hyer, CFNRV Board Chair. “Donors can learn about, then make contributions to a variety of causes in just a few minutes online. The nonprofits benefit from the collective attention drawn to their work. At the end of a very busy day, there is lot to celebrate and many generous community members to thank!”

Nonprofits can win grants and prizes by hitting certain milestones, such as most money raised or most unique donors, as well as random drawings during certain times of the Giving Day, according to CFNRV.

“Beyond our own grantmaking, we have focused our energy at the CFNRV on developing programs and tools that help nonprofits pursue their missions,” said Jessica Wirgau, the CFNRV’s chief executive officer. “GiveLocalNRV has proven to be an incredibly important fundraising tool for dozens of NRV organizations, and a way for our broader community to learn about and appreciate the work these nonprofits do. And, for the CFNRV, it’s one of the many ways we pursue our mission to encourage charitable giving.”

To learn more about this year’s participating nonprofits or to support nonprofits, visit givelocalnrv.org.

In addition to raising funds and awareness online, nonprofits are holding in-person events to celebrate the Giving Day. A full list of events is below.

Nonprofit Events Celebrating GiveLocalNRV Tuesday, 6/21

CFNRV Giving Day Eve Celebration at the Maroon Door (4 - 7 pm) 418 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA. Join the Community Foundation at the Maroon Door to celebrate Giving Day Eve. Drop in any time between 4 – 7 pm.

YMCA at VT Food Truck Ribbon Cutting (4 - 6 pm) 1000 N. Main Street, Blacksburg Join the Y at their Thrift Store for the ribbon cutting on their new food truck that will serve the community.

Wednesday, 6/22

Montgomery Museum Open House (Open house 8:30 am - 7 pm) 4 East Main St., Christiansburg Ribbon cutting at 9 am followed by open house, children’s activities, food and drink.

Literacy Volunteers of The NRV Open House (10 am - 2 pm) 195 West Main St, Christiansburg Open house with a theme of “Be a Dream Maker”, will include giveaways and photo opportunities.

June Bug Center Open House (12 - 5 pm) 251 Parkway Lane, Floyd Facility tours and opportunity meet staff and board members.

Downtown Christiansburg Inc. Party in the Park (4 - 7 pm) 100 West Main St, Christiansburg Party with food, beer and wine, yard games, and community. Tickets are $10 for two drink tickets. Food for purchase from Great Road Coffee.

YMCA at VT at Iron Tree (5 - 7 pm) 5 Roanoke St, Christiansburg Give Local Day Happy Hour at Iron Tree Brewing Company. Enjoy 20% off your tab while you support the YMCA at VT!

YMCA at VT at the Blacksburg Wine Lab (5 - 7 pm) 223 Gilbert St, Blacksburg Take a trip around the globe one glass at a time. Wine Lab will be pouring wines from over a dozen counties for just $5 a glass.

Springhouse Online Storytelling event (7 - 8 pm) Online Storytelling event featuring unique and authentic stories from people in the Springhouse Community, and special musical guests. Learn more at https://fb.me/e/2E8mATaPN.

