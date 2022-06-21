Guardianship petition filed in Bedford County arson case

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The sentencing for the man who pleaded guilty to setting the old Bedford Middle School on fire continues to be put on hold.

Daniel Flint appeared in court for another review of his case Tuesday.

His attorney says a guardianship petition has been filed and the civil process is underway. That stems from Flint’s autism diagnosis and how that will impact what his sentencing will be.

He’s expected back in court in August.

