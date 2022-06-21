Hometown Local
Health Districts to begin offering pediatric COVID vaccines

FDA advisers back Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young kids(MGN)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health will host clinics starting this week to administer pediatric COVID vaccines.

The FDA recently authorized the use of a smaller dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children ages six months to five years old.

There will be a clinic Thursday in Roanoke. All appointments for the Moderna shot are booked, but there are some available for the Pfizer shot.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District said they’ll be opening up more vaccine clinics as they get more supplies.

“We’re not worried about any shortages so I would just say if there is a parent who is concerned that they didn’t get into the Thursday clinic, hold tight; there will be more opportunities opening up,” Morrow explained. “And again - if your child is over the age of three, you can contact a pharmacy.”

You can look for appointment openings on the Virginia Department of Health’s Website.

You can also consult your primary care provider.

You can watch Dr. Cynthia Morrow’s full update on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

