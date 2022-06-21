The heat and humidity return today

90s and humidity return this afternoon

Storm chances are ramping up late Wednesday

Mostly dry end to the week

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We are seeing lots of clouds this morning and will continue to decrease today. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures look to stay hot and humid on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and mid 90s for some locations.

Hot and humid conditions return today. (WDBJ Weather)

Models are pointing toward a storm complex and a cold front moving in late Wednesday into Thursday morning, dropping north to south through the region.

Scattered storms are possible late Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

A few counties are under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms Wednesday with a higher risk into Northern Virginia. This is a change from yesterday and this could change again on Wednesday.

SPC outlook for Wednesday (WDBJ Weather)

LATE THIS WEEK

Thursday through Saturday we remain quiet, dry and warm as we wait patiently for another chance of storms. By late in the weekend into Monday, shower/storm chances will increase over our area as our next front moves in.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.