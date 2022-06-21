Hometown Local
New Downtown Ambassador Program could come to Roanoke

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new program could be coming to help make the Star City a better place for residents and businesses.

It’s a Downtown Ambassador Program and although it would be new in Roanoke, it’s already being used in more than one hundred cities across the U.S.

Ambassadors would serve downtown by cleaning and improving public spaces, be like a welcoming committee to visitors and help them in any way possible.

During the city council meeting Tuesday, it was brought up that some of the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act money could go towards funding this new program.

The program would be launched by Downtown Roanoke Inc. with help from a company called Block by Block.

“The key to any great is for it to be clean, safe and welcoming, so this is really looking to elevate the additional services that we already have and we look for it to be really impactful. Obviously you’ll see people very friendly, welcoming, brightly-colored on the streets to represent downtown well for us,” said Jaime Clark, with Downtown Roanoke Inc.

If this program is approved, Downtown Roanoke Inc. hopes to implement it by September.

