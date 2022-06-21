North Carolina man charged in Pittsylvania County hit-and-run

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident has been charged with a felony after a hit-and-run crash in Pittsylvania County June 15 that left a woman dead, according to Virginia State Police.

Mckinley Thorpe, Jr. of Roxboro North Carolina, was arrested June 17 and charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash.

The crash occurred at 9:18 p.m. on South Boston Highway, less than a mile east of Clarks Mill Road.

A 2004 Honda CRV had broken down while traveling west on Route 58. The CRV was being pushed in the right lane by a 33-year-old woman from Ringgold, and 62-year-old Lenise K. Snead, of Danville, when they were hit from behind by the 2021 Honda Accord that Thorpe was driving. Both vehicles ended up off the right side of the highway. Thorpe fled the scene on foot after the crash.

