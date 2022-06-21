Polls open for 2022 primary election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Polls are open in Virginia 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the state’s 2022 primary election to determine who will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

In the Roanoke area, the big races we are tracking include the Democratic race for Roanoke City Council (there are no Republicans on the primary ballot) and the Republican race for the House of Representatives-District 6 (there are no Democrats on the primary ballot).

Click here for the WDBJ7 election results page.

Click here for Virginia voting information.

Click here for full statewide election results after polls close at 7 p.m.

