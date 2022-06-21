Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Polls open for 2022 primary election

Your Vote Virginia graphic
Your Vote Virginia graphic(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Polls are open in Virginia 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the state’s 2022 primary election to determine who will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

In the Roanoke area, the big races we are tracking include the Democratic race for Roanoke City Council (there are no Republicans on the primary ballot) and the Republican race for the House of Representatives-District 6 (there are no Democrats on the primary ballot).

Click here for the WDBJ7 election results page.

Click here for Virginia voting information.

Click here for full statewide election results after polls close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Volleyball coach charged with sex offenses
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
One dead, one injured after emergency situation at Lime plant mine in Giles County
WDBJ7
Victims being treated after crash along Valley View Blvd. NW
Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach

Latest News

Gas Tax Holiday Voted Down By Senate
Republicans in Virginia's 6th Congressional District head to the polls for Tuesday's GOP primary
Cline and Hale face off in 6th District Republican primary
At the gas pump (FILE)
Senate Democrats vote down gas tax holiday
Local Candidates Ready For Republican Ballot Vote Tuesday