Seventh annual West End Walk takes place in Roanoke

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids from the the West End Center summer program got to do something unique on Tuesday.

They walked a mile from the West End Center to the Grandin Theatre for the seventh annual West End Walk.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get kids involved in exercise while having fun.

“Walking is a really good exercise for anybody across the lifespan so teaching those habits young is really important but also just being able to see the community,” said Ally Bowersock, RunAbout Sports co-owner.

“They love walking to the Grandin. Most of them, the only time they’ve ever been to the Grandin is with us. So they like walking down there. Seems like it’s something cool that they want to do every year,” said Danny Britton, West End Center Director of Operations.

“We want kids in our city growing up in the Grandin. We want them to know that this historic building which is the oldest arts and cultural organization in the valley is a place for everyone,” said Ian Fortier, Grandin Theatre Foundation Executive Director.

This is the first walk of the summer, but more will happen in July and August.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

