UPDATE: Rivermont school officials “acknowledge confusion” over school lunches

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rivermont School Roanoke Southeast officials are confirming lunches will be provided to students every day during the summer session.

At the end of last week, Rivermont parents received a letter saying lunches would not be provided for children and they would have to come with their own food. WDBJ7 spoke with parents who were upset about the confusion and lack of communication.

Rivermont’s Senior Vice President Beth Ackerman responded to WDBJ7′s request for more information about the miscommunication in an email.

“Our students’ safety and wellbeing are always our first priority. The original email communication sent to parents on 6/15 was not accurate and we acknowledge it created confusion. The extended school year (ESY) program plan is, and has been, to provide school lunches to students who need them, as well as snack – full stop. No child will go hungry. On 6/20, a correction email was sent to all parents informing them that students will have a lunch option provided and that the original email notification was inaccurate. We have also spoken to parents who reached out directly. Roanoke Rivermont School has been a pillar in the community, providing special educating service for 24 years. We are deeply committed to our students, family and our community,” Ackerman said.

The school said in an emailed letter to parents Monday afternoon lunches would be available from K&W catering.

