Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

UPDATE: Rivermont school officials “acknowledge confusion” over school lunches

Parents upset over Rivermont schools confusion.
Parents upset over Rivermont schools confusion.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rivermont School Roanoke Southeast officials are confirming lunches will be provided to students every day during the summer session.

At the end of last week, Rivermont parents received a letter saying lunches would not be provided for children and they would have to come with their own food. WDBJ7 spoke with parents who were upset about the confusion and lack of communication.

Rivermont’s Senior Vice President Beth Ackerman responded to WDBJ7′s request for more information about the miscommunication in an email.

“Our students’ safety and wellbeing are always our first priority. The original email communication sent to parents on 6/15 was not accurate and we acknowledge it created confusion. The extended school year (ESY) program plan is, and has been, to provide school lunches to students who need them, as well as snack – full stop. No child will go hungry. On 6/20, a correction email was sent to all parents informing them that students will have a lunch option provided and that the original email notification was inaccurate. We have also spoken to parents who reached out directly. Roanoke Rivermont School has been a pillar in the community, providing special educating service for 24 years. We are deeply committed to our students, family and our community,” Ackerman said.

The school said in an emailed letter to parents Monday afternoon lunches would be available from K&W catering.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Volleyball coach charged with sex offenses
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
One dead, one injured after accident at lime plant mine in Giles County
WDBJ7
Victims being treated after crash along Valley View Blvd. NW
Parents upset over Rivermont schools confusion.
Rivermont Schools Roanoke Southeast parents upset over ‘miscommunication’ from school lunch letter
Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

Kids can receive free breakfast and lunch everyday until August 12.
Roanoke offers resources for free meals for kids this summer
The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.
Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid
Federal Waivers For Free School Lunches To Expire June 30
Federal Waivers For Free School Lunches To Expire June 30
The waivers will expire on Thursday, June 30.
Federal waivers for free and reduced school lunches expire June 30