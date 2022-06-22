Hometown Local
16 dogs found chained in the woods in ‘horrific conditions’ rescued

By Emily Rittman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV/Gray News) - Animal services workers rescued 16 dogs that they say were found chained and left to live in horrific conditions alone in the woods in Kansas.

The dogs are recovering at KCK Animal Services, according to KCTV.

KCK Animal Services Director Ashley Scott says the dogs are adjusting incredibly well and will soon be available for adoption.

“All these guys were on heavy, thick chains,” Scott said. “They do have wounds from those heavy chains and collars because they were on so tight.”

While executing a search warrant, investigators discovered the 16 dogs in Kansas City, Kansas. KCK Animal Services responded to bring the dogs to the shelter to be assessed and treated.

“We knew that we could not leave these guys behind. There is no way these animals were getting adequate shelter,” Scott said. “The dog houses were falling apart. They were standing in several inches of mud and water. They had no food and no water.”

Rescuers hiked and used ATVs to bring the dogs out of the woods safely.

“We had to hike the rest of the way by foot. It was too muddy for a military grade ATV to get to,” Scott said. “I would say it was about a quarter mile into the woods. We were able to take one dog at a time.”

Scott says once the dogs are spayed or neutered, they will be ready to find new homes.

“They were so happy to be out of that environment. They’ve given nothing but love to us so far,” Scott said. “They are all very sweet and very gentle even with other animals.”

Friends of KCK Animal Services are collecting donations for medical care for the rescued dogs.

“This is why I do what I do. We can take an animal living in those conditions with no love, and they are resilient and forgiving even when they shouldn’t be,” Scott said. “We can try to give them the best life that they should have always had.”

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting is encouraged to contact KCK Animal Services to set up a meet and greet by emailing KCKPDAnimalServicesComplaints@kckpd.org or calling 913-321-1445.

