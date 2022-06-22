Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

50-year-old victim dies after mine entrapment

'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA(WVVA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The person who died in Monday’s emergency at the Lime Plant mine in Giles County was 50 years old and had been working for Lhoist for nine weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Energy.

The entrapment occurred within Level 7 of the mine. Operations will resume when the Mine Safety and Health Administration, and Virginia Department of Energy give their approval.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Energy were at the mine site Tuesday evening and will be going back Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Volleyball coach charged with sex offenses
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
One dead, one injured after accident at lime plant mine in Giles County
WDBJ7
Victims being treated after crash along Valley View Blvd. NW
Parents upset over Rivermont schools confusion.
Rivermont Schools Roanoke Southeast parents upset over ‘miscommunication’ from school lunch letter
Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

Courtesy: Altavista Police
Police search for man missing out of Altavista
City of Roanoke seal
Roanoke personal property tax rebate approved
6th District Congressman Ben Cline (R) just got back from a trip at the southern border.
AP: Cline wins 6th District Republican primary
7th Annual West End Walk Tuesday
7th Annual West End Walk Tuesday