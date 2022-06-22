50-year-old victim dies after mine entrapment

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The person who died in Monday’s emergency at the Lime Plant mine in Giles County was 50 years old and had been working for Lhoist for nine weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Energy.

The entrapment occurred within Level 7 of the mine. Operations will resume when the Mine Safety and Health Administration, and Virginia Department of Energy give their approval.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Energy were at the mine site Tuesday evening and will be going back Wednesday.

