Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

7@four: Pet Talk, June 22, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

We are officially in Summer and the heat and humidity are likely to stay. We wanted to give you some summertime tips for your animals. Do you like to hike with your pet in the Summer? Are there ways to keep you animals paws protected on hot pavement? How long can my animal stay outside?

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Children injured after Blacksburg crash along 460
Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Polls closed for 2022 primary election
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
One dead, one injured after accident at lime plant mine in Giles County

Latest News

Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, June 15, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, June 8, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, June 1, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, May 11, 2022