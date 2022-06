BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A overturned tractor-trailer has completely closed Route 501 in the Coleman Falls area of Bedford County, according to VDOT.

A detour is available using Route 657 (Rocky Mountain Rd.) and Route 651 (Short Cut Rd).

The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company is asking people to avoid the area.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.