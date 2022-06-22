Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Big heat returns Wednesday with late night storms

A few storms late Wednesday may be strong to severe.
Another hot summer day with late storms
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • 90s return with increasing humidity
  • Line of storms expected tonight
  • Mostly dry end to the week

WEDNESDAY

Skies will gradually become more cloudy Wednesday afternoon. Despite this, highs are expected to warm into the upper 80s to mid 90s. It will likely be the hottest day of the week. It will also be slightly more humid as well.

Models continue to point to a series of showers and storms dropping north to south into the region sunset and midnight late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. While the severe risk appears fairly low, there could be some strong thunderstorms with downpours.

Scattered storms are possible late Wednesday.
Scattered storms are possible late Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

A few counties are under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms Wednesday with a higher risk into Northern Virginia. This is a change from yesterday and this could change again on Wednesday so stay tuned.

SPC outlook for Wednesday
SPC outlook for Wednesday(WDBJ Weather)

LATE THIS WEEK

Thursday through Saturday we remain quiet, mostly dry and warm as we wait patiently for another chance of storms by late in the weekend into Monday, shower/storm chances will increase over our area as our next front moves in.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Vote Virginia graphic
Polls closed for 2022 primary election
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
One dead, one injured after accident at lime plant mine in Giles County
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016
Parents upset over Rivermont schools confusion.
Rivermont Schools Roanoke Southeast parents upset over ‘miscommunication’ from school lunch letter
Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service

Latest News

Highs into the 90s with late storms.
Wednesday AM FastCast
Humidity rises ahead of midweek front.
Summer heat ramps up with scattered storms late Wednesday
Summer heat cranks back up
Tuesday, June 21 Midday FastCast
Tuesday Morning Update