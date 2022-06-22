Big heat returns Wednesday with late night storms

90s return with increasing humidity

Line of storms expected tonight

Mostly dry end to the week

WEDNESDAY

Skies will gradually become more cloudy Wednesday afternoon. Despite this, highs are expected to warm into the upper 80s to mid 90s. It will likely be the hottest day of the week. It will also be slightly more humid as well.

Models continue to point to a series of showers and storms dropping north to south into the region sunset and midnight late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. While the severe risk appears fairly low, there could be some strong thunderstorms with downpours.

Scattered storms are possible late Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

A few counties are under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms Wednesday with a higher risk into Northern Virginia. This is a change from yesterday and this could change again on Wednesday so stay tuned.

SPC outlook for Wednesday (WDBJ Weather)

LATE THIS WEEK

Thursday through Saturday we remain quiet, mostly dry and warm as we wait patiently for another chance of storms by late in the weekend into Monday, shower/storm chances will increase over our area as our next front moves in.

