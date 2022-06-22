Blacksburg Police Dept. moving into new home

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Police Department is moving in to its new building.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on June 22, to mark the opening of the new police station.

The new station is in downtown Blacksburg.

The department wants to make it a welcoming place and includes a community room to invite groups to meet in this new space.

“Every time we had a complex scene or we had a complex investigation we always said ‘I wish we had blank’ and now for the first time you walk these halls and you’re like ‘oh man we got everything we asked for’ and that’s pretty exciting,” Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson said.

The new building is named after retired police chief William Brown who was the department’s chief from 1994 until 2006.

