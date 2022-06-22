Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Blacksburg Police Dept. moving into new home

Blacksburg Police Department is moving into its new building
Blacksburg Police Department is moving into its new building(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Police Department is moving in to its new building.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on June 22, to mark the opening of the new police station.

The new station is in downtown Blacksburg.

The department wants to make it a welcoming place and includes a community room to invite groups to meet in this new space.

“Every time we had a complex scene or we had a complex investigation we always said ‘I wish we had blank’ and now for the first time you walk these halls and you’re like ‘oh man we got everything we asked for’ and that’s pretty exciting,” Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson said.

The new building is named after retired police chief William Brown who was the department’s chief from 1994 until 2006.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service
Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Children injured after Blacksburg crash along 460
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Polls closed for 2022 primary election
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
One dead, one injured after accident at lime plant mine in Giles County
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016

Latest News

Courtesy: Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Former Amherst Co. veterinarian sentenced on drug charges
Carilion Now and MyChart launched this week
Carilion Clinic expands telemedicine and online scheduling services
Montgomery Museum of Art and History reopened on June 22
Montgomery Museum of Art and History reopens to the public
CASA
Franklin County organization celebrates milestone in mission to help kids