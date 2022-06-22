Boutique Hotel Proposed For Crystal Spring Village Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke couple filed a proposal earlier this month to build a modern-looking boutique hotel in the crystal spring area.

The property will be built where a former Famous Anthony’s restaurant and other local shops were located. The couple says in the application that they want to highlight the charm and architecture of the area with the proposed development.

The renderings for the space included in the proposal show a four-story hotel. It would include over 20 rooms and a eating and drinking establishment.

Conversations with Carilion are on-going to lease parking spaces to help the potential demand. Two meetings have been held with the South Roanoke community where the idea has received positive response from the community.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will be reviewing the proposal during their next meeting scheduled for July 13, 2022.

