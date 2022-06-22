Hometown Local
Man arrested after report of shooting in Campbell County

Jessi Kendrick, charged with reckless handling of a firearm in Campbell County.
Jessi Kendrick, charged with reckless handling of a firearm in Campbell County.(Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Tuesday on two charges after a reported shooting in Campbell County

Deputies say they received a call about a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at 204 Wileman Rd. A complainant told the dispatch center they heard what sounded like a gunshot in the area.

Jessi Kendrick arrived on the scene shortly after deputies in a white pick-up truck. Authorities say Kendrick left the vehicle and started yelling as he ran toward them. Kendrick was then arrested after failing to follow the deputies’ orders.

After further investigation, deputies found a gun at the location.

Kendrick was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and obstruction of justice. He was taken to the Amherst County Adult Detention Center.

