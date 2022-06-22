Hometown Local
Carilion Clinic expands telemedicine and online scheduling services

Carilion Now and MyChart launched this week
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is expanding its access to telemedicine and online scheduling with two, new smartphone apps.

Patients can now visit urgent care doctors through the Carilion Now app and schedule appointments online through MyChart. Carilion’s Chief Medical Information Officer explained how for things like a cough or a cold, visiting a physician online is more convenient.

“It is typically those things that we are finding can be treated virtually just as easy with an in person visit,” Dr. Steve Morgan said.

The Carilion Now app lets patients see current online wait times with providers and make telehealth visits. Dr. Morgan explained the MyChart app makes scheduling easier.

“It’s just more convenient,” Dr. Morgan said. “Having scheduled an appointment recently with my primary care physician, being able to do that online is just such a convenience.”

The app expansion also makes it easier for patients without a VelocityCare Center nearby.

“It does allow us to expand those services into rural areas and it breaks down some of the barriers of having to drive to an office or drive to one of our velocity centers,” Dr. Morgan said.

As the new apps are just getting started, Carilion plans to expand the appointment scheduling services to more specialty physicians in the future. Patients can currently schedule appointments with most pediatric and primary care practices.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

