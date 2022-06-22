Hometown Local
Charges pending against two men after fatal crash in Botetourt County

Police lights. (MGN)(Pixabay)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say charges are pending against two men after a crash in Botetourt County Saturday night left one woman dead.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:29 p.m. on Rt. 460, near Blue Ridge Springs Rd.

Mauricio Noe Benitez-Mejia, 27, of Nashville, TN, was driving a Toyota Scion east in the westbound lane of Rt. 460 when he hit the driver of a Chevy Malibu driving west.

Mejia and his passenger, 47-year-old Marcos Gutierrez-Rodriguez, were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as 30-year-old Keley Michael Davis, 30, of Blacksburg. Davis died on the scene.

