COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,846,905, cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,592 from the 1,844,313 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than Tuesday’s 2,527 new cases.

542 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 556 reported Tuesday. 112,137 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 14,118,306 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 17.6% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 17.9% reported Tuesday for the previous seven days.

As of Wednesday, there have been 20,482 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 20,467 reported Tuesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

