Democrat Roanoke City Council candidates react to Tuesday’s primary results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Councilman Joe Cobb, Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin advanced to the November ballot after receiving the most votes in Tuesday’s primary election.

Each shared their excitement for moving on and expressed some relief as they can close this chapter in their campaign before starting the next one.

“I feel great, I thank everyone who turned out to vote today,” said Cobb.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity, that the citizens of Roanoke have given me to continue on to the general election,” said Sanchez-Jones.

“We’re really excited to head on to the November ballot,” said Volosin.

The three candidates will now head to the November general election. But instead of going at it individually, they plan to work as a team.

“I’ll get together with Joe and Vivian and we’ll start to combine our campaigns, and hopefully run as a ticket for November and start to put together our ideas of how we can build a better Roanoke together,” said Volosin.

“I think it’s critical that we’re unified, that we work together. We acknowledge that we all have different perspectives, but within those perspectives we want to keep moving Roanoke forward, and that’s the message we’re going to convey,” said Cobb.

“Peter will be focusing on the economic development and Joe will continue with his vision for our city to make our city safer, as long as my vision as well, it complements each other,” said Sanchez-Jones.

Sanchez-Jones said that vision is to see a safer and stronger city and smarter city, through investing in education and paying first responders adequately, and to see small businesses thriving.

The candidates are planning to take at least a little bit of rest on Wednesday, before ramping up their efforts and looking towards November.

