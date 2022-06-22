Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Drivers asked to avoid multi-vehicle crash scene in Blacksburg

Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Fire and EMS is asking drivers to avoid Eastbound 460 between Prices Fork Road and Southgate Dr.

The agency is reporting the crash involved multiple 15-passenger vans and one sedan. All patients have been transported from the crash scene.

Traffic on westbound 460 is backed up and officials report that traffic in both directions will likely be delayed for several hours.

We have a reporter headed to the crash scene and will update this article when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Polls closed for 2022 primary election
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
One dead, one injured after accident at lime plant mine in Giles County
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016
Parents upset over Rivermont schools confusion.
Rivermont Schools Roanoke Southeast parents upset over ‘miscommunication’ from school lunch letter

Latest News

Wednesday Midday Update
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia
Police lights. (MGN)
Charges pending against two men after fatal crash in Botetourt County
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 22, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 22, 2022