Drivers asked to avoid multi-vehicle crash scene in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Fire and EMS is asking drivers to avoid Eastbound 460 between Prices Fork Road and Southgate Dr.

The agency is reporting the crash involved multiple 15-passenger vans and one sedan. All patients have been transported from the crash scene.

Traffic on westbound 460 is backed up and officials report that traffic in both directions will likely be delayed for several hours.

We have a reporter headed to the crash scene and will update this article when more information becomes available.

