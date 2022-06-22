Hometown Local
Family of four displaced after Radford house fire

Photo: Radford City Fire/EMS
Photo: Radford City Fire/EMS(Radford City Fire/EMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews worked a fire that started in the attic of a home in Radford Wednesday afternoon, leaving a family of four displaced.

According to Radford City Fire/EMS, firefighters were dispatched shortly before 3:15 p.m. to the 900 block of Stockton Street for a structure fire. The scene was declared a working fire after heavy smoke and flames were seen as they arrived.

Everyone was accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

All units were cleared at around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A cause is yet to be determined.

