Family of four displaced after Radford house fire
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews worked a fire that started in the attic of a home in Radford Wednesday afternoon, leaving a family of four displaced.
According to Radford City Fire/EMS, firefighters were dispatched shortly before 3:15 p.m. to the 900 block of Stockton Street for a structure fire. The scene was declared a working fire after heavy smoke and flames were seen as they arrived.
Everyone was accounted for, and no injuries were reported.
All units were cleared at around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.
A cause is yet to be determined.
