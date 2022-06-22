Hometown Local
Former Amherst Co. veterinarian sentenced on drug charges

Courtesy: Blue Ridge Regional Jail
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Amherst County veterinarian who admitted to stealing opioids was sentenced Wednesday.

54-year-old Patrick Gries has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.

He pleaded guilty in January to two drug charges: “NARCOTICS - False/forged label on container of controlled drugs.”

Court documents show Gries was the primary surgeon at the V-C-A Amherst Animal Hospital from 1994 to 2021.

