Former Amherst Co. veterinarian sentenced on drug charges
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Amherst County veterinarian who admitted to stealing opioids was sentenced Wednesday.
54-year-old Patrick Gries has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.
He pleaded guilty in January to two drug charges: “NARCOTICS - False/forged label on container of controlled drugs.”
Court documents show Gries was the primary surgeon at the V-C-A Amherst Animal Hospital from 1994 to 2021.
