Former Amherst Co. veterinarian sentenced on drug charges

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Amherst County veterinarian who admitted to stealing opioids was sentenced Wednesday.

54-year-old Patrick Gries has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.

He pleaded guilty in January to two drug charges: “NARCOTICS - False/forged label on container of controlled drugs.”

Court documents show Gries was the primary surgeon at the V-C-A Amherst Animal Hospital from 1994 to 2021.

