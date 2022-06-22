Franklin County organization celebrates milestone in mission to help kids

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization dedicated to helping children has achieved a milestone.

The Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center raised $350,000 to pay off their mortgage. They help with the Court Appointed Special Advocates system.

Sue Gallagher, an advocate who kayaked Smith Mountain Lake to raise awareness and funds, says money that before would go toward the mortgage can now go toward services.

“I think it’s like $2,800 a month we can put specifically to children’s services, therapy, family counseling, things these children really desperately need,” said Gallagher.

However, she says the center still needs more advocates to help children.

