Health officials share creative ways to stay hydrated

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke valley is about to enter another hot stretch for the official first week of summer. That’s why health officials want to remind folks to stay hydrated.

Eight glasses of water a day is the golden rule of hydration, but another way to think about it is to drink one third of your body weight in ounces. For example, if you weigh 150lbs, you should have 50 ounces of water a day- and even more when it’s hot out or you’re doing physical activity.

Health officials say you should spread out your water consumption, and that it’s difficult to catch up if you don’t have enough in the morning.

“When you’re outside, before you even realize it you can begin to get dehydrated and then you’re trying to play catch up,” says Rachel Bagley, Family nurse practitioner LewisGale Hospital. “Some of my recommendations would be- coconut water is great for hydration. Sometimes younger kids don’t like drinking their water. Let’s get them some popsicle sticks, freeze some watermelon, some grapes. Those count towards your hydration, not just water.”

Bagley also said to keep an eye on children under two and the elderly, especially when temperatures rise.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.