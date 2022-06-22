Mill Mountain Theatre Premieres “Fun Home”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The musical “Fun Home” premiered Wednesday night at the Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage.

“Fun Home” is based on a graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel. The graphic novel was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Just like the book, the show moves through the past and present of Bechdel’s life as she reflects on her relationships with family and her sexuality after her father unexpectedly dies.

Director Katharine Quinn says she knew she wanted to help share a story that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am a queer theater artist and it’s a queer story and it’s pride month and I love Roanoke,” said Quinn. “I’ve gotten the opportunity to work here a couple of times and to tell this beautiful story in a town that I love so much was just too great of an opportunity to pass up.”

The show will run from June 22nd through July 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.