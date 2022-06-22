Montgomery Museum of Art and History reopens to the public

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History welcomed the public into its new space on June 22.

The museum celebrated its new 15,000 square foot home with a ribbon cutting.

The new location is in the old Bank of Christiansburg off East Main Street.

Its goal is to tell the history of Montgomery County.

“We’re the county museum, that’s Blacksburg, Christiansburg,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum of Art and History Casey Jenkins said. “We’re supposed to steward all the arts and history and be that community driver in the area and we can only do that in an enhanced 15,000 square foot building which we now get to do in a former bank building so all those possibilities, they’re now unlocked.”

The museum will now be open Tuesday through Saturday for people to explore the history of Montgomery County.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.