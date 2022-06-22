Hometown Local
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith dies at 95

Photo: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Photo: Charlotte Motor Speedway
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A titan in the motorsports world died at the age of 95 Wednesday.

Bruton Smith, Founder and Executive Chairman of Sonic Automotive, Speedway Motorsports and Speedway Children’s Charities, died of natural causes.

Smith grew up on a farm in Oakboro, North Carolina.

He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2007, and became a member of the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

Smith was known to credit the auto retail business as his first love and kept his primary office at his Town & Country Ford dealership in Charlotte throughout his impressive career.

Speedway Motorsports, LLC., marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States that was founded by Smith, owns and operates both Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway amongst a handful of other tracks.

Speedway Motorsports, LLC: “In addition to his business interests, Smith founded Speedway Children’s Charities in 1982 as a memoriam and legacy to his son, Bruton Cameron Smith, who passed away at a very young age. Given his experience, Smith became passionate about wanting to help children in need and Speedway Children’s Charities was created to focus on serving communities surrounding Speedway Motorsports race tracks. Speedway Children’s Charities chapters work with organizations to identify and resolve pressing issues ranging from learning disabilities and broken homes to hunger and childhood cancer.

Under Smith’s leadership, Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed more than $61 million to local organizations across the country that improve the quality of life for children in need.

Survivors include sons Scott, Marcus and David; his daughter, Anna Lisa; their mother, Bonnie Smith; and seven grandchildren. Information regarding funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.”

