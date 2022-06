ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Donald (Donnie) Gary Wilkerson, 71 of Altavista, was reported missing. He was last seen Tuesday on Main Street at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Altavista Police Department says Wilkerson is an avid bicycle rider.

Contact 434-592-9574 with information.

