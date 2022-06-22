Salvation Army in need of bottled water for snack packs during warmer weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army in Roanoke is asking for more community donations as we head into the summer months. Donations of bottled water, pop-top canned goods and hyenine products are needed most right now.

The Salvation Army hands out about 250 individual snack packs to those who need it throughout the week. The social service program coordinator explained how the heat from Wednesday is bringing more people to the Salvation Army.

“With the heat being as high as it is, water is just going fast,” Jamie Goodman said. “People are coming back several times during the day to be able to have access to water.”

Donations of water, snack items, feminine products, tooth brushes, tooth paste and deodorant can be made to the Salvation Army at 724 Dale Road in Roanoke or online.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.