2022 CROP Hunger Walk partners with Feeding Southwest Virginia for annual event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the 39th year that the “CROP Hunger Walk” will be a part of the Roanoke Valley. Each year, an organization is chosen to receive a portion of the money raised through a grant.

This year, that recipient is Feeding Southwest Virginia. The organization will be receiving 25% of the total money raised for the October 9 event.

Feeding Southwest Virginia has already decided that the money will go towards helping operations at its Community Solutions Center. Those operations help get hundreds of meals out to kids in Southwest Virginia every day.

In an effort to raise awareness for families in need and what the walk does to help, both organizations are getting the word out now.

”I think all of us are looking for a way to make a difference in this world. That at different times we have been helped and so often we want to give back and so this is one opportunity to do it,” said Janet Chisom, coordinator of the Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk.

“That’s what’s really amazing about doing this job and being here, is that you know that what you’re doing every single day matters. You know that every single time you do anything, you raise any amount of funds, you have any amount of food coming in, you do anything at all, you do it for the people of Southwest Virginia and so we want to make sure they get what they need,” said Wes Childress, director of marketing and communications at Feeding Southwest Virginia.

For more information about the event and how to get involved, you can find the press release below:

“The CROP Hunger Walk is the heart and “sole” of Roanoke. It is the leading Roanoke Valley walk event that brings together all members of our community young and old, all faiths and walks of life for a common goal: to end hunger, one step at a time!

CROP Hunger leadership team will be volunteering and preparing meals at the CSC on June 22nd from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. We invite media to CSC located at 2328 Melrose Ave, NW Roanoke, VA. during this time.

The Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk named Feeding Southwest Virginia as its 2022 Grant Recipient. The CROP Hunger Walk is a part of Church World Service and a fundraiser that raises awareness of hunger globally and in the communities hosting the Walks. 2022 is the 53rd Annual CROP Hunger Walk nationally; and the 39th annual Roanoke Walk.

The 2022 CROP Hunger Walk will take place on October 9, 2022.

With a common purpose of addressing the food insecurity needs of the Roanoke Valley, the Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk is proud to support Feeding SW Virginia in its efforts to distribute food to those in need. Specifically, Feeding SW Virginia has designated the grant award to support their Community Solutions Center (CSC), which opened in 2018. The CSC site holds as a Meal Production Training Program and prepares hundreds of meals daily for children across Roanoke.

CROP Hunger Walks help children and families worldwide - and here in Roanoke Valley- to have food for today while building for a better tomorrow. Local efforts are making a huge difference, and so can you.

To learn more about the cause and to make a donation or sign-up as a walker, visit: https:// events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/roanokeva”

