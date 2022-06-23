City of Lynchburg discusses new voting hardware

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg registrar got a demonstration of new voting equipment Thursday morning.

She says the city is looking to potentially buy new equipment for the next election.

One of the advantages of what was shown Thursday is its efficiency in the tabulation process.

“This one would allow us to make sure that it receives the ballot correctly before moving on to the next voter, much faster than what we have currently,” said Christine Gibbons.

City Council would have to approve the purchase first.

