Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

City of Lynchburg discusses new voting hardware

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg registrar got a demonstration of new voting equipment Thursday morning.

She says the city is looking to potentially buy new equipment for the next election.

One of the advantages of what was shown Thursday is its efficiency in the tabulation process.

“This one would allow us to make sure that it receives the ballot correctly before moving on to the next voter, much faster than what we have currently,” said Christine Gibbons.

City Council would have to approve the purchase first.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Children injured in Blacksburg crash along 460
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee
Highs into the 80s with sunshine.
Hot, but quiet weather to end the week
Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service
Police lights. (MGN)
Charges pending against two men after fatal crash in Botetourt County

Latest News

Lynchburg Registrar Gets New Equipment
Lynchburg Registrar Gets New Equipment
Following The Roanoke Personal Property Tax Rebate
Roanaoke City Council members voted 5-2 in favor of the 17.5 percentage option for the personal...
What Roanoke residents can expect following approval of personal property tax rebate
FILE - Derrick Evans exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building after...
Former West Virginia lawmaker gets 3 months in Jan. 6 riot