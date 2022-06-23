Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Former Lynchburg business owner sentenced for embezzlement

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - A former Lynchburg business owner will spend more than three years behind bars after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Timothy Penick pled guilty to wire fraud last year after he embezzled more than $550,000 dollars through his business Lighthouse Properties of Virginia.

The real estate management company stole money from clients by taking cash directly out of their bank accounts.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Children injured after Blacksburg crash along 460
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee
Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service
Look for increasing sun with a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday afternoon.
Heavy rain, lots of lightning as front rolls through tonight
Police lights. (MGN)
Charges pending against two men after fatal crash in Botetourt County

Latest News

Following The Roanoke Personal Property Tax Rebate
VA Banning Copycat THC Products
VA Banning Copycat THC Products
Staying Hydrated During Hot Weather
Staying Hydrated During Hot Weather
Looking Towards CROP Hunger Walk 2022
Fun Home Musical Premieres At Mill Mountain Theatre