Man shot in northwest Roanoke
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is being treated for what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, according to Roanoke Police.
About 5:30 p.m. June 23, police were called to a report of a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Dupree Street NW and Blaney Avenue NW. Officers found the man; paramedics took him to a hospital.
Police are working to piece together details regarding the shooting’s circumstances and no one has been arrested.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.
