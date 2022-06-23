Man shot in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is being treated for what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, according to Roanoke Police.

About 5:30 p.m. June 23, police were called to a report of a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Dupree Street NW and Blaney Avenue NW. Officers found the man; paramedics took him to a hospital.

Police are working to piece together details regarding the shooting’s circumstances and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

