Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City

Miss Virginia in Roanoke
Miss Virginia in Roanoke(Kimberly Needles)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition returns to Roanoke!

The Berglund Center will host the event from June 23 to 25.

The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The candidates arrived this week for orientation and were welcomed in Rockledge with a special guest, Mrs. Suzanne Youngkin, wife of Virginia’s governor Glenn Youngkin.

Here is a list of events held that will be held throughout the week:

Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 pm - 1st night of Preliminary Competition

Friday, June 24 at 7:30 pm - 2nd night of Preliminary Competition

Saturday, June 25th at 11:00 am - Miss Virginia ”Show Us Your Shoes” Parade: Participants will be departing from Hotel Roanoke and will be circling the block around the hotel.

Tickets will be sold online and at the pageant store at the Hotel Roanoke, in the lobby at the merchandise table during shows, and at the door.

The Miss Virginia Pageant finals will be held Saturday, June 25 at 7:00 pm at the Berglund Center.

You can learn more about tickets by visiting the Miss Virginia website.

