Missing/Endangered Alert issued for Virginia teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Chesterfield County Police Department as part of the search for a 13-year-old girl.

Chesterfield County Police are looking for Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo, who is Hispanic, 5′0″ and 90 pounds with brown eyes and straight black hair. She has a scar on her left hand between her thumb and index finger.

She was last reported seen the morning of June 23 around midnight in the 900 block of Cliffside Drive in Chesterfield County. She may have been wearing a blue sweater or floral shirt, blue or black jeans and sandals. Police have determined she is endangered, but have not given specifics.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 804-748-1251.

