Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Missing/Endangered Alert issued for Virginia teen

Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo, missing from Chesterfield County
Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo, missing from Chesterfield County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Chesterfield County Police Department as part of the search for a 13-year-old girl.

Chesterfield County Police are looking for Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo, who is Hispanic, 5′0″ and 90 pounds with brown eyes and straight black hair. She has a scar on her left hand between her thumb and index finger.

She was last reported seen the morning of June 23 around midnight in the 900 block of Cliffside Drive in Chesterfield County. She may have been wearing a blue sweater or floral shirt, blue or black jeans and sandals. Police have determined she is endangered, but have not given specifics.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Children injured in Blacksburg crash along 460
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee
Highs into the 80s with sunshine.
Hot, but quiet weather to end the week
Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service
Police lights. (MGN)
Charges pending against two men after fatal crash in Botetourt County

Latest News

Police investigating teen’s shooting with pellet rifle
First responders around the NRV are getting training in swift water rescue and search and rescue
Pulaski first responders training for water and land rescues
Salem Police are looking for this person, believed to be connected to several business...
Salem Police looking for person connected to commercial burglaries
Two of the Imagination Station's vans were involved in a car crash on June 22
20 kids sent to hospitals following crash involving day care vans