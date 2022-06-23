Hometown Local
Danville City and Pittsylvania County ask residents to fill out tourism survey

Danville's River District on Saturday afternoon.
Danville's River District on Saturday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new survey that Pittsylvania County and Danville City residents can take to voice their opinions on the future of tourism in their community.

The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism is conducting a survey to gather opinions for a new tourism marketing program.

The survey will allow residents to voice their opinions on current local attractions and what advancements they want to see for their community in the future.

“What do they love about their community? What do they want to see in their community that will drive tourism and give them a greater sense of pride for being a resident here in Danville and Pittsylvania County?” said Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Community members can take the survey online or pick up a paper copy from any Pittsylvania County or Danville City public library.

The last day to complete the survey is July 15.

