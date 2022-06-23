One dead after crash in Franklin County Thursday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after a crash in Franklin County early Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 12:27 a.m. on Wades Gap Rd, at the intersection of Dillon’s Mill Rd.

Jason Lynn Hicks, 44, of Boones Mill, was driving a Chevy Malibu south on Dillon’s Mill Rd when he drove off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

