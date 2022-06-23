Hometown Local
One dead after head-on collision in Franklin County

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:40 a.m., on Rt. 116, two miles north of Rt. 122.

Jonathan Eric Lewis, 44, of Danville, was driving a Hyundai Sonata north on Rt. 116 when he drove across the center line and hit the driver of a Ford F-250 head-on.

Lewis was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police haven’t said whether the driver of the Ford was injured.

