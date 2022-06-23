One dead after head-on collision in Franklin County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:40 a.m., on Rt. 116, two miles north of Rt. 122.

Jonathan Eric Lewis, 44, of Danville, was driving a Hyundai Sonata north on Rt. 116 when he drove across the center line and hit the driver of a Ford F-250 head-on.

Lewis was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police haven’t said whether the driver of the Ford was injured.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.